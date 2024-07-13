Stay Alert: Unstable Weather Patterns Affecting SVG

Moisture levels are gradually increasing across our islands. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight and during Sunday.

By late Sunday, unstable conditions could support pockets of moderate-heavy showers and thunderstorm activity across SVG…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution…Good visibility continues across our area.

Light-gentle (< 15km/h) breeze across our islands are varying widely in direction, becoming calm at times with no cooling effect…Be Alert!…Wind speeds gradually increase by Monday.

Sea conditions across SVG are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 0.5m west of our islands and ranging 1.0m to 1.5m east of our islands…Occasional rip currents on Sunday!

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Hurricane ‘Kirk’, nor ‘Leslie’ in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical wave is expected off the west coast of Africa by Monday/Tuesday and there is increasing chance of development as it moves west-northwestward across the eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean…The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.