STEMSVG, ISOCSVG reports on second annual programming boot camp

On the 19th of January the STEMSVG Online Educational Institute and the Internet Society St. Vincent and the Grenadines (ISOCSVG) chapter brought to a close their second annual programming boot camp.

ISOCSVG is international non-profit organization that handles internet standard, Education and policy development around the world. St. Vincent and the Grenadines also have their own chapter who has been working assiduously to educate various group about the proper and safe use of the internet and execute various community projects.

The local chapter is consist of various information technology professionals from different profession and careers, this chapter is lead by Ms. Roxanne John who is very well known in the support and development of Information Technology or Information Communication Technologies (ICT) projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. They have successfully implemented a network for farmer in the Veryvine Mountain which was a collaborative effort alongside Flow.

This year with another collaborative effort with STEMSVG Online Institute they were able to empower over sixty five students in the area of Game Development and C- programming language. Both languages can be used in the creation of simple applications and give young student an insight in the area of computer development. This was three week program and was executed online free for all who enrolled.

These short courses were conducted by Mr. Petrus Gumbs through the STEM Online Education Institute and commenced late December 2022 and came to a closure in January of 2023, according to Mr. Gumbs although this batch of short courses are finished he hope to continue with students as the younger students showed a lot of enthusiasm and excitement to learn the new programming languages. Mrs. John mentioned that it is important that students start seeking the available opportunities to start improving and making themselves verse in various languages available for learning on the internet.

Regardless of your profession information technology would have a role to play in it in the future to come. Mrs John and Mr. Gumbs mentioned that youths today have all the resources at their finger tips via their mobile devices to learn just about anything they place their mind to complete compared to their parents who had to use the now obsolete encyclopedias to complete their research.

Mrs. John stated that they have enjoyed the collaborative work done by STEMSVG and would continue to take the opportunity to work with this organization to provide venues where youths can learning more about the working and how to utilize the resources of the internet to their advantage.