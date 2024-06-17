Stephenson champions innovation at Public Service Week kickoff

PUBLIC SERVICE WEEK BEGINS

Activities to mark Public Service Week began on Monday, June 17th with a procession starting at the Administrative Building (Financial Complex) in Kingstown, and concluded with a Rally at Heritage Square.

The week of activities are being held under the theme “Fostering Innovation and Global Challenges: A Public Sector Perspective”.

Speaking at the Rally, Minister responsible for the Public Service Hon. Frederick Stephenson said this year’s theme is fitting as countries strive to realize the 2030 United Nations Goals to achieve sustainable development amid fragile and uncertain conditions. Noting that public workers shoulder responsibilities for realizing the UN development goals, Stephenson reminded public servants that their work is greatly impacting the lives of every community and society as a whole.

Stephenson also commended Public Service workers for their hard work and dedication over the years noting that they do a remarkable job even in difficult circumstances. He said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has joined with other nations this year in realizing the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development and is striving to navigate through increasingly fragile and unforeseen circumstances.

Minister Stephenson pointed out that public sector institutions are actively cultivating innovative solutions and embracing forward-thinking mindsets to effectively address both current and future challenges. Some of the global challenges being faced, he noted, include climate change, public health crises, economic instability, digital transformation and geopolitical tensions.

The Public Service Minister said various ministries and departments have developed and are conceptualizing programmes and projects to foster innovations to keep the machinery of our government moving efficiently and effectively to build our nation. He said some of these strategies are leveraging technologies, having a sustainable focus and engaging citizens.

Stephenson said he is cognizant of the global challenges and opportunities public servants face in implementing policies and programmes to promote sustainable development. He called on young people to pursue careers in the public service and encouraged public sector workers to continue being innovative and collaborative to improve public service delivery.

The week of activities will also include a Ministerial Internship Programme on Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19; Public Service Years of Recognition on Thursday, June 20; a Public Service Speaking Competition on Friday, June 21; and Church Services across the nation on Sunday, June 23, which is celebrated globally as Public Service Day.

In June, 2002, the United Nations designated June 23 as Public Service Day to recognize public servants for their hard work and dedication.