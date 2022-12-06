St Lucia government taking the fight to the criminals

The Pierre Administration is taking the fight to the criminals.

Undeterred by the level of crime affecting the island, Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre, remains focused on pursuing workable policy interventions to help the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force [RSLPF] extract criminal elements from the island’s peace-loving communities.

Prime Minister Pierre is working to continuously improve the operational and tactical capacity of the RSLPF to enhance crime-fighting strategies, promote intelligence-driven policing and ensure law and order prevails in Saint Lucia. On December 5, 2022, the RSLPF were provided with two additional patrol vehicles.