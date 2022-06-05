Artefacts belonging to St Vincent and the Grenadines have been returned to the island after being stolen and recovered by the FBI in the United States.

On Saturday, 4 June, these significant artefacts were unveiled in a ceremony at the Curator’s House in the Botanical Gardens.

The Chairperson of the National Trust for St Vincent and the Grenadines Deirdre Myers explained that the artefacts, one made of basalt and the other from conch, are special tools called Addis that were used to create a wide variety of items.

As a link to this country’s history and origins, Myers said the artefacts deserve to be preserved.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves gave the featured address, saying evidence suggests that the recovered artefacts date back thousands of years.

In his speech, the Prime Minister urged organizations such as the National Trust as well as local historians to uncover and document this country’s history.

Both artefacts are expected to be exhibited at the Carnegie Building (Old Public Library), where several important pieces from the county’s past are housed.