Stop Notices placed at all ports for 30 year old Fitz Hughes man

30-year-old Labourer charged with possession of unlawful firearm

On 20.30.23, Police arrested and charged Julius Debique, 30 years Labourer of Fitz Hughes with the offence of Possession of an Unlawful Firearm without a Licence issued under the Firearms Act.

The offence was allegedly committed at Fitz Hughes at about 9:00 pm on 28.12.22.

Debique appeared at the Serious Offence Court on 20.3.23 to answer to the charge. He plead not guilty and was placed on $7000 bail with one surety. He was ordered by the court not to have any contact with the complainant and to surrender all of his travel documents.

Stop Notices were also placed at all ports. The matter was adjourned to March 29, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF