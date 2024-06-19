Storm Alberto Forms Over Gulf of Mexico

The first tropical storm of the Atlantic season, named Alberto, formed over the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Forecasters predict heavy rains, coastal flooding, and gusty winds to hit the Texas and northeastern Mexico coasts through Thursday.

The storm system is moving at about 8 miles per hour, and early rains have begun in Texas, potentially impacting the I-35 highway.

At 10 a.m. local time, the National Weather Service declared Alberto officially a named tropical storm. A Tropical Storm Warning was issued for the Texas coast from San Luis Pass south to the Rio Grande mouth and the northeastern coast of Mexico from the Rio Grande mouth to Puerto de Altamira. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches are possible across northeast Mexico into southern Texas, with maximum totals of 15 inches.

Mudslides are also possible in areas of higher terrain across northeast Mexico. A storm surge as high as four feet might hit parts of the Texas coast. The heaviest rain is expected in south Corpus Christi, with forecasters predicting between 6 and 10 inches. A flood watch remains in effect until Thursday.

The disturbance was “quite large” early Wednesday, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 415 miles to the north of the system’s center.