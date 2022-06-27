The government of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada and its dependencies.

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the disturbance was centred near latitude 8.6 North, and longitude 50.9 West. The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Island by late Tuesday, and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Conditions appear conducive for development, and the disturbance will likely become a tropical storm before reaching the southern Windward Islands.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) north of the centre. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 MB (29.80 inches).

RAINFALL: The Potential Tropical Cyclone is expected to produce heavy rain across the southern Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela starting Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following storm total rainfall amounts are expected:

Islands from Guadeloupe to St. Lucia: 1 to 3 inches.

St. Vincent, the Grenadines, and Barbados: 3 to 4 inches.

Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and northeastern Venezuela: 4 to 6 inches.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area by late Tuesday.

Storm warning issued for Trinidad And Grenada