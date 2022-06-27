The government of Venezuela has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana, including Islas de Margarita, Coche, and Cubagua.

The government of the Netherlands has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Bonaire.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands, the northern coast of Venezuela, Curacao, Aruba, and the northeastern coast of Colombia should monitor the progress of this system.

RAINFALL: The Potential Tropical Cyclone is expected to produce heavy rain across the southern Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela starting Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following storm total rainfall amounts are expected:

Islands from Guadeloupe to St. Lucia: 1 to 3 inches.

St. Vincent, the Grenadines, and Barbados: 3 to 4 inches.

Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and northeastern Venezuela: 4 to 6 inches.

Storm watch issued for Bonaire and several Venezuelan regions