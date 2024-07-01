In light of the repeated entreaties from various stakeholders associated with the SVG Girls’ High School to eliminate the presence of stray animals on the school’s premises, the issue remains unresolved.

This follows another incident that transpired on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

A female educator at the school was bitten by a stray dog as she was entering her classroom at approximately 8 a.m.

The occurrence was observed by both educators and pupils present on the school’s premises at the time.

The issue was brought to the attention of the headmistress, who recommended that the teacher pursue medical assistance.

In the interim, the stray dog, accompanied by others, continued to be observed wandering the school’s premises until Friday, October 11, 2024.

On January 28, the students of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Girls High School were dismissed from school as a result of a flea infestation affecting the premises.

In May, PM Gonsalves said Parliament would introduced a legislative measure to address the pressing issue of stray and hazardous dogs within the country.

Parents and educators expressed their concerns to the St. Vincent Times. It is imperative that action be taken regarding the health and safety of both teachers and students at the GHS.