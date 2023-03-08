Stray puppy rescued on Canouan finds new home in Canada

Vincent’s Animal Welfare Fund, which operates on the Grenadine island of Canouan, had their first island rescue this week.

A stray female puppy was rescued and transported to Canada on Tuesday to her new home.

According to Vincent’s Animal Welfare Fund, the dogs other sibling sadly died last week from ill health.

The pup has been looked out for by a lady who goes by the name of Lisa, who was temporarily working on the island at Soho Beach House and who also showed devotion and kindness to two other slightly older stray dogs.

“One of these dogs, we have learned, was injured this week and is in need of immediate vet care, which will be our focus to get him vet support and then rehome him”.

Background on Vincent’s Animal Welfare Fund

Whilst on holiday on Canouan in early January, we tried to rescue an extremely sick stray dog, who sadly later died, but it led us to understand that the island has no direct access to veterinary care or supplies or any animal welfare support.

We understand the island has more problems than just animal welfare, but we thought we could play our part in making improvements to animal welfare there, as it’s a cause close to our hearts. Our focus is in the short term on providing free veterinary services to islanders through clinics, many of whom couldn’t otherwise afford access to a vet and therefore their animals have gotten sick, and also on managing the stray dogs and cats, reducing their numbers and improving their health.

In the short term, we also want to coordinate a place on the island for pet food and basics such as flea and worming treatment; it’s been brought to our attention that there is no pet food available for people on the island. Longer-term goals include an animal sanctuary and interactive days at the local school, while continuing with the returning clinic.

All is reliant on funding, however, so we are focused on the hotels collaboration and support at the moment, which will allow for the longevity of the project.