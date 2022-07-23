Minister of Urban Development Julian Francis is urging vendors in Kingstown to use their market stalls to sell or risk losing them.

“There are 94 vendors on the street, with 116 stalls in the market, and 100 inside the market occupying 222 stalls. There are a lot of vendors in the market who do not use their stalls, but they are selling on the street and cluttering up the area,” he said.

Francis noted that these are primarily dry goods vendors, with a few vegetable vendors included as well. He said there is a situation with vendors from Jax to Heritage Square.

“Those vendors can choose: you return to the market to sell, or you can come off the streets and give up the stall. If you don’t return to the market, you must surrender the stall. We don’t store goods that we sell on the streets in the stalls in the market,” Francis explained.

It is likely that some people will be upset by this move, but Minister Francis is confident that his Ministry will ultimately succeed in cleaning up the streets of Kingstown.