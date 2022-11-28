As vendors begin operations in the new uptown and downtown markets, approximately 95 percent of Kingstown’s streets are now clear.

The Kingstown Town Board gave merchants until Monday, November 28 to remove improvised counters from the streets or face police removal.

Under the Vendors Relocation Project, the government intends to relocate up to 800 street vendors from the nation’s capital.

On Monday, there was still some street selling in certain locations of the capital, including in front of the old PH Veria supermarket and on the pavement in front of the Downtown vegetable market.

In the area of the old British American Building, vending tables have been abandoned, producing an unattractive sight.

Downtown market

Some vendors still on the street although their tables have been removed

Some vendors (like mobile supermarkets/stores) allowed to sell in designated areas at Middle Street