Streets Flooded in Bequia due to Heavy Rains on Saturday

Heavy rain from a tropical wave that affected St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) during the earlier hours of Saturday caused flooded streets and retianing walls to fall.

The main road in Paget Farm on the island of Bequia flooded, affecting several homes, sources told the St. Vincnet Times.

On the mainland, a retaing wall fell in the community of Belvedere. The fallen wall was located in front of or opposite the Ebenezer Gospel Hall.

On Friday, the Met office predicted that the island would receive 3–4 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.

The island was also under a flash flood watch during Saturday.

Meanwhile, the system currently brewing in the Atlantic, now known as Invest 98L, has a high chance of tropical development as it nears the Lesser Antilles early next week, according to the National Hurricane Centre.

Though the chances continue to increase that this will be the future Ernesto, the forecast regarding potential impacts remains uncertain.