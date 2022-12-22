Strikes could stop UK train service until second week of January

Due to strikes on some routes, commuters in the UK have been informed that no trains will run until the second week of January.

A sign informing passengers that there will be no Chiltern Railways trains between Amersham and London Marylebone until January 8 was shown to passengers on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, Chiltern Railways has canceled all trains to and from Oxford and north of Banbury.

The effects of a statewide train driver strike on January 5 on services are still being determined by train operators. Hundreds of stations, mostly on branch lines, are anticipated to be cut off until the second week of January.

Large portions of South Western Railway’s passenger traffic will be left stranded. Cobham, Claygate, and Oxhott stations in Surrey are among the lines with no services, along with Frimley Green, Ash, and Bagshot.

The Rail Delivery Group, which speaks for train companies, suggested that travelers research their destinations before departing.

Source : Telegraph UK