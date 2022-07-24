Strong Opposition to Same-sex Marriages on Montserrat

Montserrat Christian Council is strongly opposed to same-sex marriage being imposed on the island.

Earlier this month, a bill was introduced in the UK House of Lords to legalize same-sex marriage throughout the British Overseas Territories – including Montserrat.

All parts of the United Kingdom allow same-sex marriages.

On Montserrat, however, the Chairman of the Montserrat Christian Council has come out against same-sex marriage

Rev. Gesner Louis-Charles, chairman of the Montserrat Christian Council, spoke at Wednesday’s Prayer and Thanksgiving Service at the Montserrat Cultural Centre in Little Bay.

