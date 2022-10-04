Strong tropical wave to affect SVG, Flood watch, wind & marine advisory issued

A strong tropical wave with a high chance (70%) of further development within the next 5 days is expected to affect our islands from tonight with activity persisting over the next few days.

As a result, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of light rain and isolated thunderstorms are predicted. Model guidance suggests that rainfall accumulations of 75-100 millimetres (approximately 3-4 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible by the end of the week.

As a result, the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now been upgraded to a Flash-Flood Watch until further notice. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

In addition, strong wind speeds ranging between 35 to 55 km/h (22 to 34 mph) with higher gusts near showers are forecast to accompany the aforementioned tropical wave. Seas are forecast to become moderate to rough in open waters with swells ranging between 2.5 to 3.0 meters. Therefore, the following advisories will also come into effect for St. Vincent & the Grenadines from today, 6:00 pm, Tuesday 4th October 2022:

High Wind Advisory:

Residents are strongly urged to be vigilant against falling tree limbs, loose outdoor objects and disconnected overhead wires.

Marine Advisory:

Only vessels capable of withstanding swells ranging between 2.5 to 3.0 meters should venture out. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.