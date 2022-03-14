Strong winds will affect SVG over the next three days

The SVG met office says over the next three days, breezy conditions will continue across St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Sporadic shower activity is also expected as patches of moisture occasionally accompany brisk winds across the islands.

Strong(near 40 km/h) east northeasterly trades will cross the islands this week. Consequently, sea conditions would be moderate to rough in open water with swells heights peaking up to 1.5m on western coasts and averaging near 2.8m on eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal sea swells and gusty winds.

Slight Saharan dust haze concentrations would begin to cross our islands late tonight with improvement expected early Wednesday.