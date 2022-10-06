Trough system to bring 2 inches of rain, Flood watch remains in effect

St Vincent residents can expect pockets of moderate showers and light rain in some vicinities on Thursday as an upper-level trough enhances the trailing instability of the strong tropical wave. Also, there is a moderate chance of thunderstorm activity.

The Met Office in its 72-hour outlook said the flash-flood watch remains in effect. Moisture is forecast to decrease as Friday progresses with some shower activity anticipated during the night. Model guidance is indicating about 2 inches of rainfall by Thursday night, and 1 inch by Friday night.

Occasional showers, mainly to the south (over the Grenadines) are forecast for Saturday. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a low chance of showers.

Thursday: Generally cloudy and breezy at times, with moderate showers, possible light rain and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a high chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a moderate chance of scattered showers.

Winds will blow from the east southeast to the east (ESE-E) at 20km/h-30km/h, becoming mostly easterly. An east-north easterly flow (ENE) is expected around Saturday. Seas are forecast to be moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.5m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are asked to exercise caution. Gradual improvement should take place as Thursday progresses, with mostly slight to moderate conditions (1.0-1.5) returning by Friday. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.

Source : Met Office