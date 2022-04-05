Tuesday, April 5

Student among 3 charged in stabbing incident at Stoney Grounds

On 03.04.22, police arrested and jointly charged Jomarie Lynch, 23-year-old Labourer, Desroy Smith, a 19-year-old student and Jason Pierre, 18 year old Unemployed of Layou with the Offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the Accused men allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 23-year-old Labourer of Lowmans Leeward/Stoney Grounds by stabbing him multiple times about his body.

The incident occurred at Stoney Grounds at about 6:00 pm on 01.04.22.

The Accused(s) are expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

