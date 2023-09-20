Children who attend the Girls High and Thomas Saunders Secondary Schools at Arnos Vale are now battling for space with animal waste at one of the bus stops built for student use.

On any given evening, students could be seen on the side and huddle in one corner to shade the sun while awaiting transport.

However, students told the St Vincent Times that the huddling is more to escape the feces on the ground, which occupies a large portion of the bus shed, than to shade the sun.

“It’s disgraceful we have reported this, but it appears no one cares”. One student said: Another student stated, “The smell is unbearable in this heat”.

The feces on the platform of the bus shed are from goats and sheep that roam the area.

On more than one occasion, the police have asked for people to remove animals from the area; they have also erected no tethering signs, and it appears that the call has gone unheeded.

A parent told the St Vincent Times that she is hopeful the bus shed will be cleared of feces and at least cleaned with disinfectant.