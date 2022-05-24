Students awarded prizes in nationwide literary arts competition

On May 23rd, students from primary and secondary schools across the nation were awarded prizes for their participation in the World Creativity and Innovation Day Nationwide Literary Arts Competition.

It was held to commemorate World Creativity and Innovation Day. In 2022, the theme was “Charting resilience; Recording recovery”.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sandy Peters-Phillips, stated that at the ceremony, the students had contributed to archiving the history of St Vincent and the Grenadines and that, in essence, what they had presented will inform and guide policy actions in the nation-building process.

Peters-Phillips said that students’ work will be included in an anthology that will be shared with you individually, in schools, local libraries and across our mission, stressing that this is all done to ensure information is preserved for future generations.

Students were encouraged to continue to take part in programmes and initiatives that would contribute to nation-building by the Permanent Secretary.

Digicel SVG’s Marketing Executive, Caricia Taylor, says her company remains committed to its partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Taylor pointed out that the competition is more than just an essay competition, and this year’s event is documenting an important aspect of Vincentian history – the eruption of La Soufriere.

Minister of State in the office of the Prime Minister responsible for foreign affairs and foreign trade, Senator the Hon. Keisal Peters said “Creativity is a mindset, a skill” as she praised the participants on their essay submissions. Peters urged the students to be open to fresh ideas as it assists in problem-solving skills and efficiency.

The Nationwide Literary Arts Competition was divided into four categories that consisted of three age groups, 9-13 years, 14-18 years and 19 plus. Funding for the Programme was provided by the Republic of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade also partnered with Digicel SVG.