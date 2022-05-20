The two premier secondary schools in St Vincent have gathered more than 1100 students to express their disgust at the alarming increase in violence against women.

The St Vincent Girls High School and the St Vincent Boys Grammar School have joined together in solidarity.

Luann Roberts, 24, was found dead in the back seat of her car on Sunday 1 May, and 17-year-old Precious Williams, found dead and disposed of near a highway, further shocked the nation.

Athalie Caine-Soleyn, Deputy Headmistress of St. Vincent Girls’ High School (GHS), said due to the recent horrendous acts of violence against women in our blessed St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), the staff and students at the school are moved to action.

“As an institution that is responsible for the holistic education of females, we feel compelled that we cannot be silent when action is merited”.

“Our brother school, St. Vincent Boys Grammar School, stands with us today”.

Students from both schools wore orange and lined the old E.T Joshua airport tarmac, the present location of both schools, for an hour today (Friday 20 May).

Staff and students held placards urging the public to stop violence against women.

Caine-Soleyn called on all Vincentians to publicly condemn violence against women in all forms.