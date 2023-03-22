Students at Clare Valley Primary School value civic education

Pupils of the Clare Valley Government School were busy on Friday 17th March 2023 electing a management team to support the work of the school.

The election activity was one of the practical component of their Social Studies syllabus in preparation for their Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) which they will take year. Social Studies teacher, Mrs. Elma Franklyn-Jack, allowed the pupils to organise a “run up to elections period”. This period included the presentation of ideas to support the school’s operations and the use of party colours and symbols. Franklyn-Jack noted that the process was a learning experience not only for the pupils but for the entire school’s community.

The competing parties were the Super Successful Party (SSP) represented by the colour blue and the Green Party using the colour green. Four seats were contested all of which were won by the Blue Party. In its bid to win the elections the SSP promised to execute plans which would lead to the provisions of basic school supplies for needy children and provide rewards to pupils who report bullying.

The SSP promised as well to assist their teachers by organising a donation of whiteboard markers and tissue to be used by the staff.

The Green Party on the other hand, promised to reintroduce and sustain the teaching of a foreign language to the school, the formation a Home Court Club, to support in keeping a clean school environment, the establishment of a lunch room to mitigate classroom litter and the hosting of a football tournament.

On the morning the staff and pupils were surprised with a visit from the Supervisor of Election Mrs. Dora James. The Electoral Department is conducting an island wide Civic Education Campaign which was launched on 1st August 2022; Emancipation Day. Most of the secondary schools have already had the opportunity to engage the Supervisor of Elections and her Electoral Department on the Principles and Practices of Parliamentary Democracy.