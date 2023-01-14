Students from St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepare for studies in Cuba

A diplomatic source revealed that a group of young people from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are preparing to attend higher education in Cuba in the coming days.

During a meeting with the chosen individuals, Cuban Ambassador Jose M. Leyva discussed Cuba’s history, the current political climate, as well as the features and advantages of the educational system.

Leyva wished them luck in their professional and human training as well as the vocation of solidarity that moves and connects both nations during the meeting at the diplomatic mission here.

“This scholarship program is another illustration of the Revolution’s generation, fraternity with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Caribbean, and the peoples of the world,” Leyva addressed the young people.

Early in December, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel paid a visit to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as part of a Caribbean tour that also included Barbados and Grenada.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, the president emphasized that “this visit will result in the reinforcement of excellent political connections and will allow us to advance our cooperative relations.”

