Students from Wake Forest University on study tour in SVG

A group of students from Wake Forest University are currently in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Their visit to the island is part of their course work on Environmental Communications.

On Tuesday the group met with Mrs Jewelene Charles Scott Communications Manager, who delivered a presentation on ‘Environmental Communications’ as it relates to Tourism and Sustainability in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Through first-hand experiences and interactions with experts, the Environmental Communications course is designed to blend scholarship and practice.

By exploring interactions between fisheries, forestry, agriculture, national parks, tourism, law enforcement, and disaster management, the program takes an integrated approach to environmental management and sustainability.

This study-abroad trip includes readings, discussions, and journaling.

Wake Forest University is a private research university in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and was founded in 1834.