Over 103 grade six students benefit from PM Gonsalves special fund

Over 103 students at Grade 6 level across six primary schools in North Leeward were the beneficiaries of a particular monetary fund from Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

The monetary gift was part of Gonsalves’s contribution to assisting communities affected in the Red and Orange Zones.

The funds, some $5,150.00, will be deposited into the student’s co-operative accounts.

Speaking at the budget estimates in December of 2021, Gonsalves said.

“From my own money, I have sent GECCU a cheque of $18500 to provide for 370 students”.

“Students from North Windward, North Leeward and North Central, those affected by La Soufriere eruption.

“GECCU has agreed to put for those who are already members, over (80) of them, to put fifty dollars additional, because I want to encourage thrift and savings among the youngsters”.

“For those who are currently in grade six, I want to do the same for them,(124) of them in the five schools in Colonaire and (119) from North Windward, and I will do the same for students in North Leeward”.