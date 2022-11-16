Active members of the School Co-operative Thrift Program in St. Vincent and the Grenadines comprised around 13,288 kids from 81 schools as of the 31st of October.

Wednesday, during the 2022 National School Co-operative Awards Ceremony, it was disclosed that the expected savings amount was 2,7 million EC dollars.

Wednesday, the Registrar of Co-operatives, Patterson Homer, addressed the School Thrift Program regarding the program’s phenomenal growth over the years.

“This year, we will especially and ideally recognize our students’ outstanding contributions. I’d like to point out that the Co-operative division decided that in 2022, we will promote and encourage these students to save $400,000. That was from January to December. Do you know that from January to June, these students would have saved a net of $434,000”?

More than 200 children were recognized on Wednesday for their exceptional savings habits in the school cooperative thrift programme.