Students Unveil New Mural at E.T. Joshua Shopping Center

A group of 4 female students from Thomas Saunders Secondary School in SVG displayed a mural at the E.T. Joshua commercial complex in Arnos Vale on December 16.

The mural initiative aims to strengthen St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ visual arts culture, a budding sector which needs financing.

Education Minister Curtis King and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves attended the unveiling.

Gonsalves praised the students and visual arts teacher Shanique Stewart for their hard work and urged other young men to join the mural effort.

The group plans 14 more murals nationwide.