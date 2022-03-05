SVG school chosen to work with UN for International Women’s Day

A primary school in St Vincent and the Grenadines has been chosen to work with a United Nations organization in celebrating International Women’s Day this year. The Calliaqua Anglican School represented by Sadie Dopwell, Romanah James and Tyianna Willians, students of Grade 6 is helping the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), to highlight the role of women around the world in the protection of the planet’s vital land resources.

Dr Corselle Smith, Head Teacher of the school, says it is a special honour that students from SVG were given such a high honour and an extremely special privilege for her school to be asked to be the voice of schools around the world in this global endeavour.

Dr Smith also underlines that because of these and other salient reasons such as ensuring our water supply, and the preservation of our forest, the protection of our bio-productive lands must be of interest to every Vincentian.

The class teacher of the students, and Coordinator of the exercise, Ms Lydia Pope, says that it is of real significance that SVG was chosen for this exercise. She points out that our land space is very limited, being a Small Island Developing State; and that agriculture is central to our economy and food security, both of which depend on our productive land.

The project which tells the story of women’s role in Sustainable Land Management is open for participation from women around the world. Vincentian women wishing to participate can visit the school’s Facebook page for more information.