SVG Heading For Another Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Vincentians are being urged to get ready as the nation approaches another spike in COVID-19 cases.

The grim reminder has come from the Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shanika John.

John told local media this week that such is the natural cycle of the virus.

“Given the natural progression and the natural flow of the virus, we are heading into a spike, which is in keeping with the virus’s three to four-month cycle. So we want people to be prepared for that. The preventive measures will stand. At this point, we want to encourage vaccination to reduce hospitalization, the severity of the disease, and the likelihood of death. I want to reinforce the importance of maintaining the COVID 19 preventive measures, and those measures are still with us even as we’re in the season. And as we leave for the new year as well. Those protocols are fundamental, wash your hands, wear your face mask properly, keep your distance and get vaccinated”.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that five hundred and ninety-six (596) cases are currently active and eighty-one (81) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Five thousand eight hundred and twenty-eight (5828) cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.