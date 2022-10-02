Emma Jackson elected President of the SVG Gymnastics Association

Emma Jackson has been elected President of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gymnastics Association (SVGGA).

On Wednesday, 14th of September, Jackson was elected to the position at an extraordinary AGM at Dolphin Gymnastics and Health Academy.

Taking over from Sharleen Fraser, the new president served as Secretary on the previous Executive.

During Jackson’s three-year term, “awareness” of the sport will be the Executive’s primary focus in the first year.

Jackson says the Executive’s mandate is to raise awareness of the sport among the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Furthermore, she noted that awareness goes beyond making the sport visible; it also includes highlighting some of its requirements, for instance, how meets are scored.

Ms Melissa Viera was re-elected Vice-President, and Mrs Jose Forde was re-elected, Treasurer.

Laferne Sutherland is the Assistant Treasurer, Fiona Charles is the Secretary, and LaPrise Harris-Williams is the Technical Director.

Source : Press Release