Thirteen (13) students who were successful at the 2022 Caribbean Exit Primary Assessment (CPEA) have been awarded scholarships from the General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited.

The awardees of merit scholarships are Kuba Francis, Osanna Sprott, LeRaun Robinson, Jael Forbes, Sahara Antrobus, Jett Llewellyn-John, Samara Haynes, Rayne Duncan, Dezmoneth Duncan, Jeidon Arthur and Kerri-Ann Greaves. Chayah Charles and Darren George were awarded the Northern and Southern Grenadines Scholarships, respectively.

The students will receive $1,600.00 from Form 1 – 3 and $1,800 from Form 4 – Community College. The scholarships will be paid annually.

In addition to the presentation of scholarships, one hundred and thirty-eight (138) students have been awarded cash bursaries, valued at $150.00 each to assist with the purchase of school supplies.

In addressing the students at a presentation ceremony held on July 13, 2022, Chairperson of the Scholarship Committee Sis. Marva Cato-Robinson congratulated the students and encouraged them to continue to give of their best. “I know some of you may not know what you want to do right now but you have to believe you can be anything that you want to be, once you are prepared to work hard for it”, she stated in her brief remarks.

Speaking on the theme “Giving makes a difference”, Ms Jo-Anne Marshall, a past GECCU Scholar advised the scholars to “give thanks to those who have helped you, give grace to yourself as you learn and grow, and give back to the community as you reach your goals.”

Ms Marshall who is an instructor at the Trinity School of Medicine and who was recently appointed Assistant Chief Examiner for CAPE Biotechnology, shared the following tips with the scholars to give back: “start a club or volunteer, you can give money to organizations whose work you believe in and make saving and giving a habit. Even for things that you are naturally good at, there may be someone, some activity or some program that could help you be even greater. Knock on these doors of opportunity and give yourself grace and time to figure it out as you progress towards your goals.”

Kuba Francis, a former student of the Sugar Mill Academy, who placed 1st for girls and 1st overall, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the recipients. Kuba also delivered words of inspiration to her fellow recipients.

In addressing the students, GECCU’s Chief Executive Officer, Bro. Rohan Stowe noted that, “educating a child is a very expensive venture. In fact, even at this level of their educational journey there are significant outlays that families have to make to help their children achieve their educational goals. The scholarship and bursaries offered, provide families with additional financial support to help them cushion the impact of these educational expenses on their already stretched household budgets.” Bro. Stowe also expressed that, “We are not only celebrating the excellent achievements of the students, who through their dedication and hard work excel in the exams, but we are also celebrating the commitment and sacrifices made by the student’s parents/guardians to ensure that they succeeded.”

Mrs Mavis Findlay-Joseph, Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Primary Schools in the Ministry of Education, National Reconciliation, Ecclesiastical Affairs and Information also gave brief remarks in congratulating the students on their achievements.

GECCU has disbursed $879,600.00 in scholarships and bursaries over the past five (5) years. The Scholarship Programme was established in 1981.

Eight-five (85) students attending secondary and tertiary institutions, throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines are currently sponsored by GECCU.