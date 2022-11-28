Sukie remanded to prison in Grenada until next court hearing

Dominican entertainer remanded to prison in Grenada

Entertainer Shane Edwards aka Sukie a 36-year-old of Roseau Dominica was denied bail and remanded to His Majesty’s Prison in Grenada following his first court appearance this morning.

According to local media reports, the entertainer was arrested by police for the alleged charge of indecent assault.

The entertainer’s next court appearance is December 1.

Sukie, 36, of Roseau, Dominica, was scheduled to perform at an event over the weekend in Grenada.