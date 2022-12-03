Sukie to spend the next 6 months in Grenadian jail

Dominican artiste jailed for six months in Grenada

A Dominican artiste, 36, was sentenced to six months in jail for indecent assault on a juvenile in Grenada.

Shane ‘Sukie Burn Brain’ Edwards’ attorney said he pled guilty in a court hearing that was closed to press after a hotel incident last week.

Edwards, charged last Saturday, couldn’t perform because he couldn’t get bond. According to accounts, the child had asked for a photo with the performer.

Edwin asked for his client to receive a reduced sentence and apologised to the court, the minor, and her parents for his behaviour.

“Indecent assault” is a summary offence in Grenada with a potential five-year sentence.