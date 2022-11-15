ADVERT
Tuesday, November 15

Sun Country to add 13 routes from Minneapolis for summer 2023

Lee Yan LaSur
Sun Country has added 13 routes from Minneapolis. Unusually for a big announcement, 12 of the 13 are brand-new for the carrier from the Minnesota airport, excluding any very time-limited services and those last served 20+ years ago. Four of the 13 have no head-to-head competition and are new or resumptions from Minneapolis.

13 coming Minneapolis routes

Using details from Sun Country’s website, the 13 routes are organized below by start date. New York JFK had Sun Country flights almost continuously from June 1999 until January 2019; it carried 2.2 million in this period. Minneapolis-Detroit was served regularly until November 2001, so long ago that it doesn’t count. To Kansas City, Sun Country has benefited from the exit of Southwest on Kansas City (ended May 2020).

Minneapolis to… Start date Flights Competition (flights in the week Sun Country starts)
Charlotte April 13th 2x weekly American (28), Delta (21)
New York JFK April 13th 4x weekly Delta (28), JetBlue (14)
Atlantic City May 1st 2x weekly None
Columbus May 4th 2x weekly Delta (27)
Louisville May 4th 2x weekly Delta (14)
Detroit May 5th 2x weekly (later 4x) Delta (35), Spirit (7)
Richmond May 19th 2x weekly None
Omaha May 26th 2x weekly Delta (27)
Kansas City May 29th 2x weekly Delta (27)
Wilmington (NC) June 1st 2x weekly None
Colorado Springs June 8th 2x weekly None
Traverse City June 16th 2x weekly Delta (8)
Rapid City June 19th 2x weekly Delta (21)

 

Source :
Simple Flying
