Sun Country to add 13 routes from Minneapolis for summer 2023

Sun Country Adds 13 Routes From Minneapolis Next Summer

Sun Country has added 13 routes from Minneapolis. Unusually for a big announcement, 12 of the 13 are brand-new for the carrier from the Minnesota airport, excluding any very time-limited services and those last served 20+ years ago. Four of the 13 have no head-to-head competition and are new or resumptions from Minneapolis.

13 coming Minneapolis routes

Using details from Sun Country’s website, the 13 routes are organized below by start date. New York JFK had Sun Country flights almost continuously from June 1999 until January 2019; it carried 2.2 million in this period. Minneapolis-Detroit was served regularly until November 2001, so long ago that it doesn’t count. To Kansas City, Sun Country has benefited from the exit of Southwest on Kansas City (ended May 2020).

Source : Simple Flying