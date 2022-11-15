Sun Country to add 13 routes from Minneapolis for summer 2023

Sun Country Adds 13 Routes From Minneapolis Next Summer
Sun Country has added 13 routes from Minneapolis. Unusually for a big announcement, 12 of the 13 are brand-new for the carrier from the Minnesota airport, excluding any very time-limited services and those last served 20+ years ago. Four of the 13 have no head-to-head competition and are new or resumptions from Minneapolis.
13 coming Minneapolis routes
Using details from Sun Country’s website, the 13 routes are organized below by start date. New York JFK had Sun Country flights almost continuously from June 1999 until January 2019; it carried 2.2 million in this period. Minneapolis-Detroit was served regularly until November 2001, so long ago that it doesn’t count. To Kansas City, Sun Country has benefited from the exit of Southwest on Kansas City (ended May 2020).
|Minneapolis to…
|Start date
|Flights
|Competition (flights in the week Sun Country starts)
|Find flights
|Charlotte
|April 13th
|2x weekly
|American (28), Delta (21)
|New York JFK
|April 13th
|4x weekly
|Delta (28), JetBlue (14)
|Atlantic City
|May 1st
|2x weekly
|None
|Columbus
|May 4th
|2x weekly
|Delta (27)
|Louisville
|May 4th
|2x weekly
|Delta (14)
|Detroit
|May 5th
|2x weekly (later 4x)
|Delta (35), Spirit (7)
|Richmond
|May 19th
|2x weekly
|None
|Omaha
|May 26th
|2x weekly
|Delta (27)
|Kansas City
|May 29th
|2x weekly
|Delta (27)
|Wilmington (NC)
|June 1st
|2x weekly
|None
|Colorado Springs
|June 8th
|2x weekly
|None
|Traverse City
|June 16th
|2x weekly
|Delta (8)
|Rapid City
|June 19th
|2x weekly
|Delta (21)
Lee Yan is a journalist based in Cebu, Philippines. For the past 10 years, he has worked in the media and writes part-time for the St. Vincent Times.