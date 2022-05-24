Sundown Cinema to open in St Vincent this weekend

From 5.30 pm on Saturday 28 May 2022, Sundown Cinema, a Vincy/UK production, will present the ultimate outdoor movie event at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Over two consecutive nights, Sat 28 and Sun 29 May, guests can enjoy classic films, fresh popcorn, ice cream, food and drinks under the stars.

Founder Temora Providence-York, who is a Vincentian-national, says, “I’m thrilled to bring this experience to St. Vincent. I attended many outdoor cinema events in the UK and wanted to bring this international experience to our shores. Often, there isn’t much to do as friends and family together; also, there is currently no nearby cinema, so this will be a clean, fun evening out with good food that won’t break the bank”.

Provident-York advises attendees to bring blankets, pillows, or comfy chairs to sit on since the movie starts at 6.30 pm sharp.

“There will be no allocated spaces, so guests should arrive early to secure their preferred spot. You can purchase tickets at the door or in advance from Irie Travel Services in Kingstown or by contacting us via social media or WhatsApp at 593 6316”.

The owners, Temora Providence-York and Daniel York, worked as professionals for international companies for many years.