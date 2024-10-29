SUNRISE Airways Launches New Flight Route to SVG

SUNRISE Airways Begins Service to SVG, Connecting Key Caribbean Destinations

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) announces the launch of SUNRISE Airways’ new flight route to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, further enhancing inter-island connectivity for Caribbean travellers. The new service links St. Vincent and the Grenadines with Antigua, St. Kitts, Dominica, and St. Lucia, providing seamless travel options for leisure, business, and regional visitors alike.

SUNRISE Airways, recognized for its reliable regional service and customer-focused approach, commenced operations to Argyle International Airport on Monday 28th October, making it easier than ever to explore the vibrant culture and natural beauty of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This new route will play a significant role in supporting SVG’s thriving tourism industry by providing travelers with improved access to a destination celebrated for its unspoiled beaches, lively culture, and unique island experiences.

SVGTA’s Chief Executive Officer, Anentte Mark, emphasized the importance of this development for regional tourism:

“We are thrilled to welcome SUNRISE Airways to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, opening new doors for Caribbean travellers to experience our beautiful islands. This enhanced connectivity reflects our commitment to making St. Vincent and the Grenadines more accessible and inviting to travellers across the region. We are confident this partnership will foster a deeper sense of community among our neighbouring islands and boost regional tourism,” said Mark, CEO of SVGTA.

This initiative aligns with SVGTA’s ongoing strategy to create convenient travel pathways for all visitors, as well as to strengthen inter-island relationships. The new SUNRISE Airways route is expected to be an asset for enhancing business and leisure travel within the Caribbean, allowing more visitors to experience the destination’s warm hospitality and distinctive attractions.