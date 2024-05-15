RSVGPF Celebrates Superintendent Junior Simmons’ Recognition as Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is proud to recognize and congratulate Superintendent of Police Mr. Junior O. Simmons for his remarkable achievement in winning the Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer award, presented by the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) in conjunction with Amalgamated Security Services Limited (ASSL). The ACCP was established in 1987 and currently comprises Commissioners of Police/Chiefs of Police from twenty-five (25) Caribbean countries. This esteemed recognition is part of the ACCP/ASSL Regional Recognition Awards Programme, which honors outstanding police officers from ACCP member forces.

The ACCP/ASSL Regional Recognition Awards Programme shines a spotlight on outstanding police officers across the Caribbean, honoring them in three key categories: Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer, Top Caribbean Crime Fighter, and Top Caribbean Career Move. Each year, the top officer in each category is awarded a trophy, a round trip, and a cash prize of USD 5,000, which they direct towards a charitable cause or initiative of their police force’s choosing. This esteemed program acknowledges officers who have made significant strides in reducing crime, strengthening community relationships, enhancing safety and security, and contributing positively to their police force, their community, and the Caribbean as a whole.

Superintendent of Police Mr. Junior O. Simmons, with over three decades of exemplary service, epitomizes dedication and excellence in the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF). Since his enlistment on July 15, 1993, Superintendent Simmons has consistently exceeded the expectations of his roles, garnering prestigious recognitions such as Best Recruit, Best at Police Duty Subjects, Commissioner’s Trophy, and the Baton of Honour from his initial training. His career is marked by significant contributions in a variety of critical areas including Beat and Patrol, Special Branch, Narcotics, and Family Court, as well as leadership roles in several district stations. This wide-ranging expertise not only highlights his dedication to public safety but also underscores his versatility and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of law enforcement.

In his role, Superintendent Simmons has excelled in promoting community policing within the organization and across communities in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. As one of the primary liaisons between the RSVGPF and the public, he has been instrumental in reviving dormant Neighborhood Watch Groups and forming new ones. His efforts are pivotal in rebuilding the RSVGPF’s image and trust with the community, engaging with schools, faith-based organizations, civil societies, and other critical stakeholders to enhance the relationship between the police and the public.

Superintendent Simmons has been a driving force behind several key initiatives, including the RSVGPF’s community walkabouts, concerts, and the National Firearms Amnesty. His tireless efforts have positioned him as a role model within the police force, earning him respect from colleagues and the wider community. His leadership extends to the Police Youth Clubs (PYC), where his positive influence has seen the number of clubs grow from 22 to 31 under his tenure.

Superintendent Simmons exemplifies the ethos of the RSVGPF: Service. As a spokesperson for the force, he continually promotes strategic imperatives such as adapting to modern law enforcement challenges, responding to community needs, and ensuring citizen safety and security.

“I am very humbled to have won such a coveted regional award for my efforts in championing community policing. I thank the Almighty God for His blessings and favor over my life. I thank Commissioner Williams for nominating me for the award. My wife and my immediate family have been a pillar of strength and support to me. I thank them profusely. My staff, colleagues, and members of the general public who have collaborated and assisted me in forging new and stronger police/public relationships, I thank them for their partnership,” said Superintendent Simmons.

“The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its heartfelt congratulations to Superintendent Simmons on this remarkable achievement. His dedication and service are exemplary, and this recognition underscores his unwavering commitment to enhancing community relations and ensuring public safety. As we look forward to Superintendent Simmons’ continued contributions, we are confident that his efforts will further strengthen the bonds between the RSVGPF and the communities we serve,” said Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams.

Superintendent Simmons was honored with the award on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, during the 38th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP), held in Belize City, Belize, under the theme “Improving Regional Security through Stronger Law Enforcement Cooperation.” The award ceremony was notably attended by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, who joined other regional Commissioners of Police/Chiefs of Police in discussing strategies for enhancing policing and community safety in the region. The conference, which serves as a platform for these and other important deliberations, will conclude on Friday, May 17, 2024.