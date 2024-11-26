Superintendent Simmons Honored as Top Caribbean Policing Officer

Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons Receives Esteemed Regional Honor

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is pleased to announce that Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons, has been formally presented with the trophy for the prestigious Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer award. The ceremony took place on November 25, 2024, at the Police Headquarters Conference Room, attended by Commissioner of Police (Ag) Mr. Envill Williams and Mr. Leonard King, a representative from Amalgamated Security Services Limited (ASSL).

During the presentation, Mr. Leonard King remarked, “Today, we gather to celebrate yet another milestone as we announce the Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer.” He highlighted Superintendent Simmons’s extensive career, stating, “An officer spanning 31 years in the Police service, serving as Sergeant in 2005, Station Sergeant in 2013, Inspector of Police in 2017, and presently Superintendent of Police.”

Superintendent Simmons’s achievement is part of the ASSL-ACCP Regional Award Programme, which Mr. King described as a platform that “honors a total of nine outstanding police officers from ACCP Member Countries across three prestigious categories: Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer, Top Caribbean Crime Fighter, and Top Caribbean Career Move.” Reflecting on the program’s impact, he noted, “Since its inception in 2014, this program has recognized and celebrated the achievements of numerous exemplary officers. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has been a proud participant, with several of its officers benefiting from this initiative.”

Commissioner Williams extended his heartfelt congratulations, noting that Superintendent Simmons’s accomplishments bring great honor to the RSVGPF and the nation as a whole.