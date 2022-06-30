Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has given the assurance to residents of ‘Pole Yard’ that once certain technical aspects concerning the Acute Referral Hospital to be financed by the World Bank are put in place, the relocation process will commence.

“I’m saying the people who occupy the area popularly known as Pole Yard, the process of ensuring that you’ll be relocated in facilities and houses far superior to what you have will take place”.

“The number may now be in the fifties in terms of structures, families. Cabinet has already sought the assistance of the Chief Surveyor to identify the land. We may not get all everybody in one place, given the nature of this business in securing proper lands”.

Construction on the state-of-the-art Acute Referral Hospital in Arnos Vale will begin in earnest in January of 2023. The now 82 million dollar project is expected to transform the delivery of health care in St Vincent and the Grenadines, providing critical care in many areas including cancer treatment, dialysis, radiation and chemotherapy.

Initially, the estimated cost of the project was 50 million dollars, but with the increase in prices globally, the World Bank has anticipated an increase to 82 million, 68 million of which they will provide.

Final approval on the project from the World Bank is expected in August 2022.

The Hospital will be constructed on the Northern side of the runway on the Old ET Joshua Tarmac. Preliminary work on the project, including design, equipment, and staffing needed was already completed.

Superior housing facilities will be built for Pole Yard residents