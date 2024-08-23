Supreme Court of Justice upheld Nicolás Maduro’s presidential win

The Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice validated the results issued by the National Electoral Council (CNE) where the winner is President Nicolás Maduro. Such decision is contained in a sentence whose operative part was read this Thursday from the auditorium of the highest court of Venezuela in the presence of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and rectors of the CNE, among others.

The judgment was read by Judge Carislya Beatriz Rodríguez, president of the TSJ and of the Electoral Chamber, who was accompanied by her colleagues Fanny Márquez and Inocencio Figueroa. This sentence is the response to an electoral contentious appeal filed by President Nicolás Maduro so that the Chamber “clarifies everything that needs to be clarified”.

Once the expertise was performed, the magistrates concluded that the bulletins issued by the CNE are supported by the scrutiny minutes transmitted by each one of the voting machines and maintain full coincidence with the data records of the national totalization centers.

“We certify in an unobjectionable way the electoral material expertly certified and validates the results issued by the CNE where Nicolás Maduro Moros was elected,” reads the sentence.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

More than 10,000 people participate in public consultation on Anti-Fascism Law

Deputy María Alejandra Vega, second vice-president of the Permanent Commission of Internal Policy of the National Assembly (AN), informed that more than 10 thousand people have participated in the public consultation of the Bill against Fascism, Neo-Fascism and Similar Expressions, which is being carried out by the parliament.

The legislator presented this Thursday an information point in the extraordinary session of the AN, where she highlighted the popular participation in the debates carried out in the national territory.

“In the public consultation carried out in the 23 states of the country and the Capital District, more than 10,153 people and institutions have participated. We have more than 793 systematized proposals. It has been carried out in more than 150 municipalities, with 142 activities and 81 participations of the deputies in radio programs. The people have been empowered by the law”, emphasized Vega.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Russia Supports Venezuela’s Sovereignty

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed support for Venezuela’s sovereignty and criticized the inconsistent foreign policy of the United States and its allies.

“We are convinced that the key to Venezuela’s peaceful and sustainable development remains the will of its people, who have made their decision very clear,” she said.

Her statements came shortly after the Venezuelan Supreme Justice Court issued a ruling supporting the presidential election results published by the National Electoral Council, which confirmed that President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected for the 2025-2031 term.

“We welcome the Venezuelan authorities’ consistent defense of their country’s sovereignty, their guarantee of constitutional order, and their continuation of dialogue with political forces interested in finding ways to resolve differences within a legal framework,” Zakharova stressed.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

“Supreme Court Issued a Historic and Strong Sentence”: President Maduro

Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, said on Thursday that the Supreme Court of Justice issued a historic and powerful ruling on the electoral dispute brought before the Electoral Chamber of that entity after the elections of July 28.

“We say: Holy Word. Let there be peace. Absolute respect for the public authorities, the right to peace, national sovereignty and justice. And through justice continue to walk the path of peace, dialogue, national unity, respect for the Constitution and the future, the present and the people”, During the unveiling of the statue of Commander Hugo Chavez in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira.

He also agreed with the proposal made at the ordinary session of the Venezuelan Parliament on this day to reform electoral laws so that those who do not know what is in the legislation cannot hold public office; the Constitution and seek to impose a fascist regime.

The president said that laws such as those of political parties and the organization of electoral processes must be adapted, improved and everyone who participates must be loyal to the processes.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Public Forces Were Not Involved in Deaths in Post-Election Incidents: Saab

On Wednesday, Attorney General Tarek William Saab confirmed that Venezuelan security forces were not involved in any of the 25 deaths recorded during the wave of post-election violence unleashed by the far-right opposition.

He mentioned that 70 percent of the deaths occurred on July 29, between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM. On that day, 17 people were killed, while the remaining eight deaths occurred later. Saab attributed 100 percent of the fatalities to criminal groups linked to the opposition coalition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

During a meeting with diplomats accredited in Venezuela, he emphasized that none of the 25 murders were carried out by civilian, military, or police personnel, as not a single complaint has been filed with the Attorney General’s Office against State security forces.

Authorities also reported two people who died as a result of accidents caused by roadblocks set up by armed and masked men. The Attorney General’s Office counted 190 injured in the protests, approximately 100 of whom are members of police and military forces.

Source: Telesurenglish.net