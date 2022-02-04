Surface trough will affect the island over the weekend

A few showers are anticipated today, as a weak surface trough traverses the islands. Moderate showers under a favourable upper level environment are forecast tonight, with instability lingering into Saturday morning.

After which, conditions are forecast to become mostly fair, with the possibility of cloudy skies over the Grenadines and chance of a few showers, for the remainder of the weekend.

Winds are forecast to blow generally from the east (E), backing to east north east (ENE) on occasion at approximately 15km/h-30km/h. An increase in wind speeds may be noticeable around late Sunday (roughly 35km/h).

Sea conditions will range between 0.5m- 1.0m on the western coasts and range between 1.5m -2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.