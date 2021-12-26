Two surface troughs approaching the Windwards will bring showers to SVG

MET OFFICE – Mostly fair conditions are forecast across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines due to a relatively dry atmosphere. Two surface troughs are approaching the Northern Windwards.

Instability associated with these troughs will increase the chance of a few light to moderate isolated showers across SVG around Monday night into Tuesday morning, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Winds will blow predominantly from east (E) backing to east northeast (ENE) at approximately 20km/h-30km/h.

Sea conditions should be slight to moderate over the next few days with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.