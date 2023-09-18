Suriname deports 59-year-old human trafficker after serving jail term

Suriname deported a 59-year-old man who had served a prison sentence for human trafficking.

The Suriname Police Force (SPF) Aliens Department stated that the individual, only named as DY, will be barred from entering the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country for the next five years.

According to the report, DY was detained on August 6, 2021, after a TIP victim reported that he had been coerced into labor here. DY induced the victim to transport big equipment and other gold mining equipment from China to Suriname.

According to the agreements, the victim would form a company with the suspect, who pretended to be a significant businessman in Suriname.

When the victim arrived in Suriname, he discovered a situation that was not as agreed upon during the discussions. The victim discovered a place in the hinterland with a tent in which he had to spend the nights, rather than a gold mining enterprise.

The victim was intimidated and harassed, according to the court, after he intimated that he might withdraw and take back all of the equipment.

On July 27, 2022, the suspect was found guilty of people trafficking, embezzlement, and simple assault and sentenced to three years in jail.

According to the police, DY was conditionally released by the Conditional Release and Pardon Committee after serving two-thirds of his prison sentence, pending his deportation.

