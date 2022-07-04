Suriname President talks about reaching to a higher level in SVG

Suriname’s Chan Santokhi made an interesting observation during his opening remarks at the 43rd meeting of CARICOM heads on Sunday.

The remarks by Santokhi came following a video that showed what the islands had to offer. All of the island presentations showed beaches, agricultural products and culture. However, St Vincent’s presentation lasted only about 25 seconds and focused on cannabis or medical marijuana production.

In his welcome speech, President Santokhi referenced SVG as a country where they would be able to reach a higher level.

