Surinamese woman found dead at Starlight Hotel, Guyana

A Surinamese woman was found dead in a room at the Starlight Hotel located at D’ Edward Village, West Coast Berbice. She was identified as Gaitree Katrian, 25, of Boskamp, Suriname.

According to a police report, the woman’s death occurred between Sunday, July 14 and Monday, July 15.

investigations revealed that Katrian checked into hotel room 16 alone on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11:00 hrs and was scheduled to check out on Monday, July 15, 2024, at 12:00 hrs. During her stay, she would periodically leave and return to the hotel, police said.

On Monday she was discovered by the hotel staff unconscious in her room at approximately 17:10 hrs. She was found face down on the bed with a white teacup near her head. She was partially clothed in a bra and tights.

Police said two bottles containing a red substance, suspected to be gasoline were found near the bed in the sink.

A post mortem is expected to be done Wednesday morning.