SusGren educates students on coral reefs and their importance

SusGren educates Mary Hutchinson school students on coral reefs

In the Southern Grenadines, SusGren (Sustaibale Grenadines) concluded 2022 with an educational effort.

This time, the Mary Hutchinson Primary School’s assembly hall was turned into a coral learning center in the middle of December. SusGren Coral Gardeners taught the students about coral reefs and how important they are.

The gardeners presented the student with a brief overview of the work they started early this year and the progress of the nursery in the Southern Grenadines.

To top it off, students were quizzed, and 10 lucky students received a $20 food voucher among other Christmas treats.

In February, 2022, grades 3 and 4 students of the Stephanie Browne Primary School in Union Island were educated on Mangroves Ecosystem.

In relation to work on nurseries in the Southern Grenadines, SusGren said that Kennon Providence, who is now PADI certified! (open water scuba diver), will join the coral gardeners team on Union Island to continue work in reef restoration at Ashton Lagoon, Richmond, and TCMP/Mayreau.