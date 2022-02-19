SusGren gives children lessons on Mangroves Ecosystem

Grades 3 and 4 students of the Stephanie Browne Primary School in Union Island was on Friday 18, educated on Mangroves Ecosystem.

SusGren’s (Sustainable Grenadines Inc) Program Officer, Ms Kristy Shortte delivered a very informative and interactive presentation on the types of mangroves and the importance of the Ecosystem, especially as it relates to Union Island.

Students were given the opportunity to ask questions and were also quizzed with some having the chance to win prizes.

The next activity for the students will be a visit to the Ashton Lagoon Eco Trail where lies the largest mangrove ecosystem in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the 1990s, a failed marina development in Ashton Lagoon caused significant ecological and socio-economic impacts with both long- and short-term consequences for the community of Ashton.

On May 31 2015, international and national environmental leaders and representatives from the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the government of Grenada celebrated the long-awaited restoration of Ashton Lagoon at Sustainable Grenadines’ (SusGren) office located in Jerome Village on Union Island.

The goal of the restoration project was to restore the area’s ecosystem health and biodiversity and to promote ecotourism opportunities.

The project was led by SusGren with support from the Phillip Stephenson Foundation, The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through the Caribbean Marine Biodiversity Program (CMBP), the German Development Bank (KFW) through the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (5C’s), the Global Environment Facility – Small Grants Program (GEF-SGP) and BirdsCaribbean.

With SusGren