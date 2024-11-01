SusGren Partners with Petite Martinique FC to Boost Sustainability

SusGren (Sustainable Grenadines) met with several members of the Petite Martinique Fishermen Co-operative to discuss several initiatives.

SusGren, in a release, said,

“We are pleased to provide project funding to support the refurbishment of the ice facility, disaster preparedness training for fishers, and additional underwater clean-up”.

Petite Martinique Fishermen Co-operative was among structures that suffered damage during the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

In December 2022, the ice facility underwent refurbishment and became the island’s first solar-powered ice facility.

SusGren is a transboundary non-governmental organization (NGO) committed to the conservation of the coastal and marine environment and sustainable livelihoods for the people in the Grenadine Islands, between Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

SusGren evolved from an eight-year initiative (2002–2010) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) with core funding from the Lighthouse Foundation.